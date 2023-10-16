Kashmiri family from India await news about daughter in Gaza

(MENAFN) A Kashmiri family from India is anxiously awaiting news about their daughter, who is stranded in Gaza. Lubna Shaboo, a 52-year-old resident of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, lives there with her Palestinian husband and their 10-year-old daughter, Karima. Meanwhile, her two older children are studying in Cairo, Egypt.



This family is part of the 2.2 million people residing in the blockaded Palestinian territory, where Israel has cut off power, and essential supplies like water and food are dwindling. Lubna Shaboo urgently requested evacuation after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel the previous Saturday. However, she became trapped during the subsequent bombardment.



The last communication from Ms. Shaboo was on Wednesday when she spoke to her mother, Fatima. Since then, the family has been unable to establish contact with her.



“We do not know where she is and in which condition. She spoke to her mother on video call and told her that she wants to return to Kashmir but is unable to leave Gaza. She was scared and worried.”



“She has been living in Gaza since 1997 but said that she has not seen such a situation before. She told us that she is without water and electricity and there is constant fear looming,” Mr Jan informed the news agency.



Mr. Jan explained that Ms. Shaboo reached out to the Representative Office of India in Ramallah, which is located in the occupied West Bank. However, they had not received any information about an imminent evacuation operation.



Furthermore, her family's plans to travel to Egypt have been thwarted because the sole crossing point from Gaza, located at Rafah, has been closed.



The Indian External Affairs Ministry, as of Thursday, officially verified that approximately four Indian citizens are currently marooned in Gaza. The government faces limitations in repatriating them due to these constraints.

