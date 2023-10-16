Al Etihad Payments introduces instant payments platform "Aani"

(MENAFN) Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the UAE Central Bank, has introduced "Aani," an instant payments platform with the aim of revolutionizing the digital payments landscape in the Emirates.



A key component of the central bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation program, Aani allows users to swiftly transfer and settle funds in less than 10 seconds, according to the regulator's announcement on Monday.



The platform empowers licensed financial institutions and payment service providers to provide consumers, businesses, corporations, and government entities with an "unparalleled digital payment experience," enabling transactions to be processed immediately and securely 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as highlighted by the Central Bank.



Aani, which will initially facilitate payments of up to Dh50,000 ($13,612), is anticipated to modernize the UAE's payments infrastructure, foster financial inclusion, and support the transition toward a cashless society, the announcement stated.



"The launch of Aani exemplifies our unwavering commitment to digitize the economy and advance the financial sector, aligning with the CBUAE's objectives," said Saif Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Al Etihad Payments.



"Aani is not merely a payment platform; it serves as a catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and financial inclusion. We remain dedicated to fostering an ecosystem that promotes innovation, competition, and growth, benefiting the entire financial system."

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107250416