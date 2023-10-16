Turkish leader, Iranian counterpart talk over ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in phone call

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi engaged in a phone conversation to address the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, escalating tensions in the region, and the necessary measures for reducing tensions.



Erdogan emphasized the significance of promptly resolving the conflicts to promote peace on both regional and global scales, as reported by Turkey's Communications Directorate.



Erdogan informed Raisi that Turkey is achieving “intensive efforts” in order for the humanitarian assistance to be sent to Gaza as well, it mentioned.



He emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that escalate tension and highlighted that taking positive, mutually agreed-upon steps regarding the Israel-Palestine issue could lead to a lasting solution.



As the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas reached its tenth day, the Israeli bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip have continued unabated. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East reports that more than 1 million people, nearly half of Gaza's total population, have been displaced.



Gaza is now facing a severe humanitarian crisis marked by a lack of electricity, dwindling supplies of water, food, fuel, and medical resources, as civilians relocate to the southern areas following Israeli evacuation warnings for the north.



The hostilities commenced when Hamas initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7th, which involved a multi-faceted surprise attack, including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. This action was framed as a response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107250415