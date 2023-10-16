Swiss Government Exerted Pressure To Increase Public Transport Fares


Public transport fares will rise by an average of 3.7% on December 10, the first increase since 2016. By law, prices are set by the companies in the sector, which are members of the SwissPass Alliance, as the Sunday paper SonntagsBlick pointed out. However, a confidential document obtained by the German-language newspaper shows that the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) put pressure on the industry to raise fares. The document is a letter from FOT Director Peter Füglistaler, dated March 27, 2023, addressed to the companies, the relevant cantonal offices and other tariff setters.

Füglistaler called for tariff measures to be implemented by 2024 at both national and regional level. As far as the latter is concerned, the federal authority even said it expected tariff measures to be "above average".

