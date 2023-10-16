Jordan's king advises global denunciation of suppressing aid in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Abdullah emphasized the grave nature of withholding essential provisions such as food, water, and electricity from innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, branding it as a war crime that merits global condemnation and censure.



During their meeting in London on Sunday, King Abdullah reiterated the critical need for establishing humanitarian corridors aimed at facilitating the unfettered passage of urgent medical and relief assistance into the Gaza Strip. He also called for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and measures to prevent its potential overflow into the West Bank, which could have far-reaching consequences on regional stability. These sentiments were conveyed in a statement issued by the Royal Court.



His Majesty further cautioned against any endeavors to forcibly displace Palestinians from their rightful territories or induce their internal displacement, actions that would violate both international law and international humanitarian law, with severe repercussions for countries in the vicinity.



King Abdullah made it clear that Jordan firmly rejects any attempts to shift the burden of the crisis onto neighboring nations, particularly with regards to exacerbating the refugee issue. He emphasized that the international community has a responsibility to reject the imposition of collective punishment on the residents of the Gaza Strip.



Ultimately, His Majesty underscored the imperative for the international community to universally denounce the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, aligning such condemnation with shared humanitarian values, international legal norms, and principles of international humanitarian law.

