Waqar Younis counsels Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from Jasprit Bumrah

(MENAFN) On Monday, the cricketing legend from Pakistan, Waqar Younis, offered valuable advice to the struggling strike bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, suggesting that he could benefit from studying and learning from the performance of India's seasoned seamer, Jasprit Bumrah, in order to leave a lasting mark at the upcoming World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi has been grappling with issues related to his pace and overall fitness, which have consequently affected his performance in the tournament.



Over the course of three games at the World Cup, he has been less than impressive, managing to secure only four wickets but conceding a rather expensive 139 runs in the process. Waqar Younis's guidance serves as an important reminder of the significance of continuously learning from accomplished players like Bumrah, and it may provide Shaheen with the insights he needs to turn his performance around and make a substantial impact on the international cricket stage during the World Cup.



"I don't know if there is a problem with his fitness," Waqar, who is currently in India fulfilling his role as a commentator, shared his insights with a news agency.



"The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets.”



"When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it."



Waqar Younis put forth the recommendation that Shaheen Shah Afridi should take a page from Jasprit Bumrah's book, citing the Indian seamer as a prime example of a "top bowler." Bumrah's exceptional performance at the World Cup attests to this statement, as he currently shares the top position for the highest number of wickets taken in the tournament with a remarkable eight wickets, all acquired at a stunningly low average of just 11.52.



Bumrah's display of bowling prowess is particularly evident in his recent contribution to India's victory over Pakistan in Ahmedabad, where India secured a resounding seven-wicket win. In this match, Shaheen Shah Afridi found himself struggling to defend a modest target of 192 runs, unable to make the impact he had hoped for. In stark contrast, Bumrah showcased his skill by expertly dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan with two impeccably executed deliveries, culminating in a notable performance of 2-19 in seven overs.



This stark juxtaposition between Shaheen's challenges and Bumrah's excellence highlights the invaluable lessons that can be gleaned from a bowler of Bumrah's caliber in order to excel on the international cricket stage.

