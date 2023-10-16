Global Surface Inspection Market Size To Reach USD 8.30 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario: The global surface inspection market size reached USD 3.22 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased usage of smart cameras, more advanced software, and efficient image processing are boosting the application of surface inspection systems, thereby driving steady market revenue growth. Drivers: Increasing use of collaborative robots (cobots) and rising demand for automated surface inspection solutions are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Customers are currently expecting high-quality products, which is compelling companies to employ surface inspection technologies in a wide range of applications. Machine Vision (MV) is an advanced system that helps to inspect products automatically, thereby increasing efficiency of the manufacturing process. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Restraints: Market growth is expected to be hampered by factors such as compatibility and the complexity of integrating various robotics frameworks with facilities, as well as product design and manufacturing challenges. All industry does have its uniqueness, and technological advancements are always rising the complexities of the manufacturing process. Surface inspection systems have a challenge in meeting the diverse and changing demands of various industries. Growth Projections: The global surface inspection market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from USD 3.22 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.30 Billion by 2032. Market growth is driven by rising need for quality assurance and automation, as well as advancements in vision technology. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in late 2019, has changed the way the world has been functioning since over 50 decades, and need for more advanced technologies has arisen at an urgent rate to compensate, and this includes the surface inspection industry. This crisis has impacted most surface inspection companies, and it is expected to have a medium-term effect. This is mostly owing to the automotive vertical's temporary pause in operations. Governments and public-private partnerships are implementing more initiatives to minimize the effects of COVID-19, which is expected to provide market growth opportunities in the near future. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Current Trends and Innovations: For visual inspections that need consistency of measures, high resolution, and fast speed, manufacturers prefer Machine Vision (MV). This technique is mostly utilized for fabrication in the semiconductor industry. 3D vision is becoming widely used in a range of sectors, including electrical & electronics, automotive, and printers. All of these factors are boosting market growth. Geographical Outlook: North America is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR over the forecast period due to factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing factory automation, and significant investments in assembly-line manufacturing and process automation in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in North America. Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 3.22 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.3% Revenue forecast to 2028 USD 8.30 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Surface Type, Component, System, Deployment Type, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., Datalogic S.p.A., AMETEK, Inc., and Sick AG Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global surface inspection market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective surface inspection systems.

Some major players operating in the global surface inspection market are:



Basler AG

ISRA Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

Omron Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Datalogic S.p.A.

AMETEK, Inc. Sick AG

Strategic Development

In January 2021, FLIR Systems, Inc. was acquired by Teledyne Technologies Inc. The unique sensor technologies are at the base of both of the businesses. The business models are similarly comparable in that businesses both supply sensors, cameras, and sensor systems to their clients. The technology and products are uniquely complementary with minimal overlapping, including image sensors based on various semiconductor technologies for various wavelengths.

In November 2020, The Genie Nano-CXP 67M and 37M cameras, which are built on Teledyne e2v Emerald color and monochromatic sensors, were launched by Teledyne Technologies. The cameras are intended for use in high-speed data transfer applications including industrial automation, semiconductor manufacturing, package inspections, semiconductors inspection, PCB-AOI, and generalized machine vision

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global surface inspection on the basis of surface type, component, system, deployment type, end-use, and region:



Surface Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



2D

3D

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Software



Hardware



Cameras



Lighting Equipment



Processors



Optics



Frame Grabbers

Others

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Camera-based

PC- based

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Robotic Cells

Traditional Systems

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Printing



Logistics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

