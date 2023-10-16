Exosome Technologies Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Exosome Technologies Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company provides comprehensive information covering all aspects of the exosome technologies market . According to TBRC's forecast for the exosome technologies market, it is predicted to reach a market size of $0.14 billion by 2027, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.72%.

The growth of the exosome technologies market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the exosome technologies market. Major players in the industry include AEGLE Therapeutics, Aruna Bio Inc., Carmine Therapeutics Inc., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Creative Biolabs Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

An emerging trend in the exosome technologies market is the adoption of advanced exosome characterization technologies. Companies operating in the exosome technology market are incorporating new technologies to maintain their position in the market.

. By Exosome Type: Loaded Cargos, Non-Cargo

. By Cell Source: HEK293 Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Platelets, Erythrocytes, Natural Killer Cells, Other Cell Sources

. By Application: Therapeutics, Diagnostics

. By End-Users: Health Care Providers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Exosome technologies refer to the use of exosomes, which are small extracellular vesicles of endosomal origin, in various fields such as regenerative medicine, biotechnology, and biomedical research. Exosome technology has potential applications in diagnostics, particularly in liquid biopsy-based diagnostics and biomarker discovery projects. Exosomes can be utilized as diagnostic biomarkers for the early detection of diseases.

