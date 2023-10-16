Electrolyte Drinks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The electrolyte drinks market is expected to reach $38 billion in 2027 with a 6.44% CAGR, according to TBRC's Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2023.

The electrolyte drinks market is driven by increased sports activities. North America holds the largest market share. Key players include PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, and others.

Electrolyte Drinks Market Segments

. By Type: Isotonic, Hypotonic, Hypertonic

. By Packaging: PET Bottles, Cartons, Beverage Cans

. By Application: Sports, Medical Centers

. By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

. By Geography: The global electrolyte drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electrolyte drinks refer to a type of drink that contains water, glucose, and electrolyte elements like sodium and potassium. These are used to enhance athletic performance, rehydration during illness, better recovery, and healthy cell function, and help in rebuilding damaged tissues.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Electrolyte Drinks Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electrolyte Drinks Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electrolyte Drinks Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

