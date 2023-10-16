Electrolyte Drinks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
The Business Research Company's Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027 The global electrolyte drinks market size is expected to reach $38.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.44%”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The electrolyte drinks market is expected to reach $38 billion in 2027 with a 6.44% CAGR, according to TBRC's Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2023.
The electrolyte drinks market is driven by increased sports activities. North America holds the largest market share. Key players include PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, and others.
Electrolyte Drinks Market Segments
. By Type: Isotonic, Hypotonic, Hypertonic
. By Packaging: PET Bottles, Cartons, Beverage Cans
. By Application: Sports, Medical Centers
. By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels
. By Geography: The global electrolyte drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Electrolyte Drinks Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Electrolyte drinks refer to a type of drink that contains water, glucose, and electrolyte elements like sodium and potassium. These are used to enhance athletic performance, rehydration during illness, better recovery, and healthy cell function, and help in rebuilding damaged tissues.
Read More On The Global Electrolyte Drinks Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Electrolyte Drinks Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electrolyte Drinks Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electrolyte Drinks Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023
Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2023
Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN16102023003118003196ID1107250331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.