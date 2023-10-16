Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is projected to reach $6.80 billion by 2027, with an 11% CAGR, according to TBRC's Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2023.

The antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is driven by infectious diseases, with North America leading the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market share. Key players include Akzo Nobel, Lonza Group, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Holdings, RPM International, and Sciessent.

Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segments

. By Type: Antimicrobial Coatings, Antiviral Coatings

. By Material: Silver, Organic Materials, Copper, Aluminum, Silicon Dioxide

. By Form: Liquid, Powder, Aerosol

. By Application: Healthcare, Building And Construction, Food And Beverage, Packaging, Automotive, Protective Clothing, Air And Water Treatment

. By Geography: The global antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antiviral and antimicrobial coatings refer to the materials that can be applied to surfaces to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. Antiviral coatings are specifically designed to inactivate viruses, while antimicrobial coatings can target a broader range of microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

