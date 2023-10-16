New YA Romance Combines“Pirates Of The Caribbean” With Dark Fantasy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nightweaver

R.M. Gray

NIGHTWEAVER by R.M. Gray

- Lisbet Whiteside, Goodreads reviewerUNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Described by many reviewers as a thrilling YA mixture of PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN and modern fantasy romances like Jennifer L. Armentrout's FROM BLOOD AND ASH and Sarah J. Maas's THRONE OF GLASS, R.M. Gray 's debut novel is sure to entice readers.NIGHTWEAVER tells the story of 17-year-old Violet Oberon, a cursed pirate with a mysterious past and an exhilarating future.Set in an alternate world that combines the Gilded Age with the Golden Age of Piracy, the Nightweavers rule the land while the last dregs of humankind have been driven out to sea, where the Oberon clan reigns undefeated.After a lifetime of hiding from bloodthirsty monsters, Violet is captured and forced to team up with the notorious Nightweaver, William Castor, a magic-wielding lord and heir to the estate where Violet and her family are hired into service. Violet vows not to forget that he is everything she hates, but as she adjusts to her new role as a kitchen maid at Bludgrave Manor, she finds that hatred is a curious thing.Arrogant, entitled and right hand to the wicked prince, Will might be the key to avenging Violet's brother - and reclaiming her freedom. Together, Violet and Will set out to hunt her eldest brother's killer, a shadow creature known as an Underling.When strange things start happening at Bludgrave Manor, Violet discovers the killer is already hunting her - and it's leaving a trail of bodies in its wake. As Violet hunts the monster down, dark secrets threaten to unravel everything she thought she knew about the Nightweavers, herself and her world.Praise for NIGHTWEAVER is already pouring in.“Pirates, magic, and dark-haired love interest(s) ... NIGHTWEAVER has the fantasy trifecta with endless possibilities for growth in the sequel.” - Amber, Goodreads reviewer“Thank you, R.M. Gray for letting me dive headfirst into this perfectly dark and enchanting world you created! ... This book was the perfect escape and will no doubt be a new classic as far as atmospheric, spooky season reads go.” - Alyssa Langer, Goodreads reviewer“The world-building, the characters, the story... it's all chefs kiss. I found myself on the edge of my bed at points while reading because she does such a phenomenal job at plot twists!” - Maddie Hamilton, Goodreads reviewer“I absolutely loved this book and would recommend it to anyone who loves pirates, magic, dark academia spooky season vibes and a completely original story!” - Lisbet Whiteside, Goodreads reviewerNIGHTWEAVER is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOAuthor and full-time mac and cheese enthusiast, R.M. Gray hails from a quaint Texas town best known for its soda, shiplap and mammoth graveyards. She lives beside a field of bluebonnets with her film-fanatic husband and two giant dogs, where she enjoys writing stories about pirates, magic, mystery and all things fantastical. A self-proclaimed expert at whistling and a dedicated collector of lightsabers, she spends her days drinking too much Earl Grey tea, re-watching old cartoons, and thinking up new ways to break readers' hearts. Visit her website at .

R.M. Gray

R.M. Gray, Author



