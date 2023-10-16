China claims ‘injustice’ towards Palestinians cannot carry on

(MENAFN) China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has emphasized China's commitment to upholding international law, peace, and justice while denouncing all forms of violence against civilians in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The unprecedented militant raid on October 7 has resulted in a devastating loss of life, prompting Israel to declare war. Tragically, hundreds of Palestinians are losing their lives daily due to retaliatory strikes on Gaza.



During a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, in Beijing, Wang Yi strongly condemned any actions that inflict harm on civilians and reiterated China's opposition to violations of international law. He pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly and is already at a critical juncture.



China's top diplomat emphasized that the underlying issue at hand is the prolonged delay in realizing the dream of an independent State of Palestine and the failure to rectify the historical injustices suffered by the Palestinian people. He asserted that both Israel and Palestine have the right to statehood. While Israel has achieved security and statehood, Wang Yi questioned when the same consideration would be extended to the Palestinian nation, urging for their return to their homeland.



Beijing highlighted the urgency of bringing an end to the fighting to prevent its uncontrolled escalation. The primary focus is on ensuring the safety of civilians, establishing a humanitarian corridor promptly, and providing rescue and assistance to those in need. The Chinese government stands firm in its commitment to facilitating a resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict and calls for the protection of civilians on both sides.





