Amir of Qatar gets written communication from leader of Arab Republic of Egypt

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic exchange of significance, His Highness (HH) Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, received a written communication from the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency (HE) Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This message contained a formal invitation for HH the Amir to participate in a pivotal summit to be convened on October 21 in Cairo. The central theme of this summit is the discussion of ongoing developments concerning the Palestinian cause and the prospects for the peace process in the region.



The formal transmission of this invitation occurred during a meeting held at HH the Amir's Amiri Diwan office, where HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Amr El Sherbiny, personally delivered the written message. At the outset of the meeting, Ambassador El Sherbiny conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to HH the Amir. These wishes encompassed not only the continued success of Qatar's Amir but also the advancement and prosperity of the Qatari people.



In response to these gracious overtures, HH the Amir entrusted HE the Egyptian Ambassador with a reciprocal message. The Amir extended his warm greetings and wishes for ongoing success to HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Furthermore, HH the Amir expressed his desire for the continued development and prosperity of the Egyptian people, emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations.



During the course of the meeting, the parties engaged in a substantive discussion regarding the bilateral relations between the sisterly countries, Egypt and Qatar. This exchange of ideas and perspectives provided an opportunity to explore avenues for further strengthening these vital relationships, underscoring the shared interests and common goals that bind these nations together. This diplomatic interaction not only underscores the importance of diplomatic ties but also reflects the commitment of both countries to fostering cooperation and partnership in the region and on international stages.

