Amir Appoints Secretary-General Of Qatar National Archive

QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 82 of 2023 appointing Ahmed Abdullah Ali Al Jibran Al Buainain as Secretary-General of the Qatar National Archive.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
