(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Sunday's election in Poland, an Ipsos exit poll indicates a notable surge in support for the centrist, pro-European Union opposition, suggesting a potential change in the country's political landscape. While the conservative ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party secured the lead in the poll with 37 percent of the vote, it may not be enough to secure a governing majority. Opposition leader Donald Tusk, who now leads the Civic Coalition party, hailed these results as a turning point, marking what he described as "the end of the bad times, the end of Law and Justice rule."



The polling data revealed a significant show of support for the opposition bloc, including the Civic Coalition with 32 percent, the Third Way alliance with 13 percent, and the Left party with 8.6 percent. Together, they have garnered enough backing to potentially thwart PiS' efforts to form a government. This outcome leaves PiS with only the right-wing Confederation party, which secured just 6.2 percent of the vote, as a potential ally.



In a passionate address to supporters in Warsaw, Tusk, who previously served as Poland’s prime minister from 2007 to 2014, expressed his elation about what may appear as a second-place finish. He emphasized that this moment signifies a triumph for Poland and democracy as a whole. A victory for the opposition holds the potential to align Poland more closely with the European Union. Throughout PiS's eight-year tenure, the party's challenges to the dominance of European Union law over Poland’s own governance led to punitive measures from the European Union, including the withholding of over EUR35 billion (USD37 billion) in aid. This election outcome suggests a possible shift towards a more European Union-aligned direction in Poland's political trajectory.



