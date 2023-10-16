ASE Wraps Up Daily Trading On Higher Note

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Tuesday's trading session up by 0.69 percent at 2,429 points.A total of 4.4 million shares were traded through 1,801 transactions at a trading value of JD3.5 million, it said in its daily bulletin.

