TEDPIX surges by over 16,200 points on Monday's closing session

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), surged by 16,249 points (0.81 percent) to 2,018,192 on Monday.



The Tehran Stock Exchange holds a preeminent position among the quartet of Iranian share trading platforms. Comprising the other three integral components of the nation's financial infrastructure are the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which is the recognized over-the-counter market in Iran. Together, these entities collectively contribute to the diverse and robust landscape of Iran's financial markets.



Majid Eshqi, the Chief of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has articulated that one of the organization's pivotal strategic initiatives in the past year has been the concerted effort to integrate the substantial volumes of the country's private sector into the stock market. This reflects the SEO's commitment to fostering increased participation of private industry entities in the nation's capital market, signaling a significant step towards promoting economic growth and financial development.



“One of the main approaches of the Securitas and Exchange Organization during the past year has been to use the power of the private sector, because government entities and the public sector do not have the necessary characteristics for economic prosperity, so we must increase the share of the private sector in the capital market,” Eshqi declared in a meeting in Khorasan Razavi District.

