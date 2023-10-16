Leyja.. Neom's Newest Sustainable Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Leyja, is NEOM's newest tourist destination, reinforcing and enhancing the ecotourism options available in the Kingdom.

Leyja begins at the shore of the Gulf of Aqaba and its tempting seas in the west, then flows inward to create a stunning natural valley formed between 400-meter-high mountains that have been sculpted over many years by the forces of nature and water.

Leyja expands on NEOM's continued dedication to diversifying as a travel destination and aids the Kingdom in its initiatives to develop a robust and long-lasting tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

95% of Leyja will be preserved for nature in accordance with NEOM's strategy to designate the majority of its land across its destinations and cities as a nature reserve, and the development will use cutting-edge, ecological design and construction techniques to ensure that it blends in with the surrounding area.

The three hotels at Leyja were thoughtfully and sensitively constructed by top-tier architects to blend in with the natural environment, run sustainably, and offer unique experiences. A total of 120 beautiful boutique rooms and suites will be available across the three buildings, with 40 keys at each.

Leyja will provide a wide range of elegant experiences and activities, such as exquisite dining and modern restaurants run by well-known chefs. Key elements of all three residences are rooftop infinity pools and wellness centres. Visitors may look forward to extensive guided wadi treks, captivating hiking paths nestled in the valley's stunning mountain sceneries, and climbing and mountain bike options for those seeking excitement.