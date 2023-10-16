GCC stocks still exposed to geopolitical developments in the region

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets remained under some pressure as geopolitical tensions continued in the Middle East. The resulting volatility in energy market prices could also add to the uncertainty for investors.

The Dubai stock market recorded a volatile trading session after more than a week of strong price corrections. The market’s performance could remain exposed to the evolution of the geopolitical situation in the region. At the same time, the strength of the local economy could help limit downside risks.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see downside risks due to the uncertainty in the region. The main index could find some support as it approaches this year’s lows.

The Qatari stock market could continue seeing risks of losses as traders moved to secure their gains. The market correction comes after a strong rebound last week.

The Saudi stock market continued to trade sideways, stabilizing to a certain extent after seeing significant losses during the last three months. However, the market remains volatile and prone to new price corrections while the uncertainty around energy markets and the geopolitical situation in the region constitute strong risk sources.





