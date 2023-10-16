FBI chief cautions on possible rise of Hamas copycat threats

(MENAFN) FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a warning at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference in San Diego, highlighting an escalated threat to Americans from "lone wolf" terrorists. Wray emphasized the risk of individuals seeking to replicate aspects of Hamas' recent assault on Israel within the United States. He stressed the notable surge in reported threats and urged law enforcement officers to remain vigilant, especially for lone actors who might draw inspiration from recent events to engage in acts of violence.



Wray underlined the historical prevalence of antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism, affirming the FBI's commitment to actively address these threats. He emphasized that attendees of the conference hold a significant responsibility in confronting these challenges.



The FBI director called upon them to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and to promptly inform the FBI and other relevant authorities if they observe any indications of someone potentially mobilizing towards violence.



While discussing the potential rise of copycat threats, Wray did not provide specific examples of domestic threats that have emerged since Hamas' unexpected attack on Israel. Instead, he broadly referred to the threat landscape, encompassing foreign terrorist organizations, those influenced by them, and domestic violent extremists driven by racial animus, all posing a comparable danger. These groups may target individuals based on their heritage, adding to the complexity of the security landscape.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107250292