Leading Abu Dhabi Entities Showcase Fintech Innovation at Sibos 2023

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 16 October 2023 - Abu Dhabi's leading entities, including The Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Khalifa Fund, startAD, and Hub71, came together to present a unified vision at Sibos 2023. This collective effort symbolized Abu Dhabi's fintech and innovation ecosystem, partnering to showcase the Emirate as a global leader in financial technology. Together, they aimed to shed light on the opportunities that Abu Dhabi offered and exhibited its vibrant and collaborative investment environment to the global financial community.



These entities engaged in insightful discussions about adapting investment strategies and nurturing innovation, demonstrating Abu Dhabi's commitment to pioneering the future of finance.



Sibos, with its overarching theme for 2023, "Collaborative finance in a fragmented world," served as a beacon for decision-makers, experts, and stakeholders from the world of finance, technology, and beyond. Over the course of a week, approximately 10,000 professionals hailing from financial institutions, market infrastructures, multinational corporations, and technology firms spanning 160 countries convened to shape the future of payments, securities, cash management, and trade.



It further offered a unique platform for these entities to engage with the global financial ecosystem. This event stood as a testament to their commitment to further position Abu Dhabi as a thriving International Financial Centre (IFC) and a leading hub for a knowledge-based economy and innovation.



The Abu Dhabi Pavilion at Sibos was a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration within its vibrant financial ecosystem. It featured three innovative startups funded and sponsored by Abu Dhabi's leading incubators and accelerators, including Khalifa Fund, startAD, and Hub71. These startups exemplified the dynamism and forward-thinking spirit of Abu Dhabi's fintech landscape. They were featured with the support of the participating Abu Dhabi-based incubators and accelerators.

ADGMA's participation at Sibos encompasses an initiative that revolves around the UAE Student Challenge, recently organised by ADGM Academy’s Research Centre in partnership with the Swift Institute and sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company. In this exceptional event, the UAE Student Challenge winning team graced the global stage at Sibos, where they presented their transformative ideas to the world, a testament to Abu Dhabi's flourishing young talent in the research and innovation arena with a focus on how the financial sector can play a pivotal role in supporting the transition to a net-zero future.

Speaking about ADGMA's involvement at Sibos, Mansoor Jaffar, CEO ADGM Academy & Research Centre: "ADGMA Academy is playing a strategic role in educating the international financial market about the thriving knowledge-based economy within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in alignment with our national priorities for human capital development. We are delighted to present our young local talents, showcasing their research solutions on sustainability, and to lead the Abu Dhabi Pavilion exhibit, reaffirming Abu Dhabi as a centre of excellence in entrepreneurship."

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: "We were truly honored to represent the Abu Dhabi Pavilion alongside our distinguished partners at SIBOS 2023. This esteemed global event provided a unique opportunity to engage with international stakeholders and gain invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of finance, the latest innovative technologies and solutions in the industry, and their impact on entrepreneurship. Through our representation, we were dedicated to showcasing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant entrepreneurial hub for SMEs from all sectors, including Fintech, where creativity, innovation, and sustainability converge to drive economic progress".

startAD Managing Director Ramesh Jagannathan commented: “Abu Dhabi presents a strategic opportunity for cutting-edge global startups to scale with its strategic geo-connected location, ambitious innovation agenda, strong government commitment, and robust economic landscape. Positioning this opportunity at the Abu Dhabi Pavilion at Sibos, alongside our esteemed partners was an impactful experience, where we engaged with more than 15 leading financial institutions and banks and over 50 startups, promoting Abu Dhabi as the fintech capital of the world."

Hashem Alkaabi, Head of Corporate Services, Hub71, commented: “It was inspiring to join organizations at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s financial and technology industries at Sibos to showcase the potential for entrepreneurs and disruptive companies to thrive from the UAE capital. We take pride in supporting the development and expansion of advanced FinTech capabilities by inviting startups worldwide to grow and scale in Abu Dhabi. By collaborating closely with our esteemed partners, we are creating a favourable environment that is enabling founders to make a significant impact on the FinTech industry.”





