Looking ahead to Gitex Global 2023 with Edwin Stonestreet, Managing Director at FeatureMind

(MENAFN- The Alto Agency) A gateway for tech creators, investors, and enthusiasts to collaborate, GITEX Global is a significant event in the annual calendar. The event highlights the latest technologies and pressing tech challenges, with Artificial intelligence and machine learning driving conversations.



GITEX sets the stage for us to shift our focus towards innovation and entrepreneurship, enabling it to have a significant impact on businesses and digital transformations, given that customer expectations are always on the rise. The discussions and updates around emerging technologies and trends in the retail industry bring attention back to the sweeping changes occurring in both the retail and tech industries.



FeatureMind is looking forward to coming together with the industry’s leading minds to discuss the latest advancements in technology that will inform and reshape how our customers do business in the future, with innovations designed to improve efficiency whilst also revolutionizing the customer experience.



