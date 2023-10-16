National Career Exhibition, International Education Show to Kick Off at Expo Centre Sharjah This Week

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 16, 2023

The 25th edition of the National Career Exhibition and the 19th edition of the International Education Show, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will kick off this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The events, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are expecting a high participant turnout including ministries, private and government institutions, banking and financial companies, over 100 educational and academic institutions, major national and global universities, and institutes, and a number of public and private agencies showcasing numerous career and professional development opportunities.

The National Career Exhibition, which runs from October 17 to 19, will present the latest employment trends and future work opportunities in numerous sectors, especially renewable energy, green building, and several other sustainable fields. The event will also provide a platform for visitors to familiarise themselves with career paths in AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, and data analysis, along with employment opportunities in engineering, management, information technology, customer service, finance and banking, investments, aviation, and communications.

Meanwhile, the International Education Show, a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, will run from October 18 to 21 and will feature the participating of a large number of universities and academic institutions from the UAE, Canada, the UK, Bahrain, Malaysia, India, and Cyprus. The show will give students the opportunity to select from among leading, cutting-edge higher education programmes and various academic majors — from medicine, engineering, and management to the latest study programmes tailored to our modern day and age.

The National Career Exhibition will see the organisation of several workshops and training programmes aimed at boosting the qualifications of UAE graduates, supporting them to obtain suitable jobs, and helping them identify and select careers that fit with their talents while ensuring their professional growth. The exhibition will open its doors daily from 11am until 6pm.

The International Education Show will provide excellent opportunities for students to choose higher education programmes and learn about the admissions requirements of the top national and foreign universities. It will welcome visitors daily from 8am to 2pm, and Friday and Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.





