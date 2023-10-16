Azerbaijan's Glorious Flag Hoisted By President Ilham Aliyev To Fly Forever - Turkish Ambassador (PHOTO)


10/16/2023 9:17:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The flag of Azerbaijan, hoisted by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Aghdara, Khankendi, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir, in Khojaly, Asgaran, and Khojavend, will fly forever, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported each other.

“This flag will fly forever. Congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev, brotherly Azerbaijan on the victory,” the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, on October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.





































































































































































MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107250175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search