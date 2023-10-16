Azerbaijan's Glorious Flag Hoisted By President Ilham Aliyev To Fly Forever - Turkish Ambassador (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The flag of
Azerbaijan, hoisted by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev in Aghdara, Khankendi, on the territory of the Sarsang
reservoir, in Khojaly, Asgaran, and Khojavend, will fly forever,
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.
He pointed out that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported
each other.
“This flag will fly forever. Congratulations to President Ilham
Aliyev, brotherly Azerbaijan on the victory,” the ambassador
added.
Meanwhile, on October 15, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.
