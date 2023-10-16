Huawei accelerates intelligence for shared success as GITEX GLOBAL 2023 opens

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, October 16, 2023: At GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Huawei is showcasing its latest ICT innovations, reaffirming its commitment to empowering digital transformation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industries to help them make the most of intelligence. The global ICT leader will demonstrate new industry solutions and use cases in the domains of cloud, advanced network capabilities, cybersecurity, and digital power technologies. Huawei is the Gold Sponsor of GITEX GLOBAL 2023 and the lead sponsor for the event's cybersecurity program, Cyber Valley.



AI is poised to become a game-changer for the global economy and has already started revolutionizing multiple industries and sectors. AI has entered into core production systems and has started creating greater value, with AI adoption expected to reach 20% by 2026 in major industries. The domain has the potential to redefine global productivity and competitiveness. According to PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.



Under the theme of 'Accelerate Intelligence', Huawei is showcasing ways to integrate AI into various industry scenarios and empowering organizations to reimagine their digital transformation and innovation roadmaps for the AI-powered intelligent era. As the Middle East and Central Asia region prioritizes sustainability initiatives, Huawei will showcase its green technology, demonstrating its dedication to fostering a more sustainable future across the entire industry.



Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said, “The new AI-powered intelligent era will usher new opportunities and values for businesses, industries, and ecosystems across the Middle East and Central Asia. At GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Huawei will demonstrate the latest breakthroughs in intelligent ICT innovations and unlock the immense potential of cloud and AI for Industries while ensuring that the ICT sector is continuously reinforcing its digital parameters and

end-to-end cyber security practices. By bringing together industry visionaries, business leaders, and top technical experts, we will be ‘Accelerating Intelligence’ for a ‘Win-Win Intelligent Future’.”



Huawei is showcasing intelligent industry solutions designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, including public services, finance, oil & gas, electric power, transportation and ISP.



In the AI era, Huawei Enterprise Network delivers limitless computing power via ubiquitous connectivity, providing enhanced and more intelligent AI network services to global users. At GITEX, the company will launch Intelligent Cloud-Network to accelerate intelligent upgrades, which fully unleashes computing power with super-connectivity for unsurpassed AI productivity in the AI era. Other key products that will be showcased at the event include the Huawei AirEngine 8771-X1T, Huawei CloudEngine 16800-X, and High-Quality 10Gbps CloudCampus.







