Global Dental Adhesives Market Size Revenue Hits $4.06 Billion By 2030, At A Staggering 6.62% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Dental Adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 2.43 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.06 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increasing medical and dental tourism, along with the rising patient pool of root and coronal caries and periodontitis, are helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Self-etching adhesives are a type of dental adhesive that has been widely utilized in many clinical applications.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Dental Adhesives market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

. In January 2022: Colgate-Palmolive Organization collaborated with 3Shape for the making of the Colgate illuminator. It is available in all the dental clinics in the US, and this teeth white instrument can be customized for each patient, making consultation more accurate and offering a better patient experience.

Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.43 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 4.06 billion CAGR 6.62% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered by Formulation, Application, End-User, Regions Drivers The rising prevalence of oral diseases Opportunities The increased investments in R&D activities Restraints The alternate oral care methods

Market Growth & Trends



Dental adhesives are used in therapeutic procedures such as the etching of enamel and dentin surfaces for the adhesion of sealants and resin-based composite agents, as well as luting orthodontic brackets for alignment. The advancement and utilization of dental adhesive materials have revolutionized various aspects of adhesive dentistry. Dental adhesives are widely utilized for esthetic dental restorations, repairing a damaged tooth, etc. The chemical composition of adhesives also contains curing initiators, stabilizers or inhibitors, solvents and, in some cases, inorganic fillers. Denture adhesives are non-toxic & water-soluble materials that are used to fix dentures in patients in the oral cavity. They prevent unnecessary movement and slippage while speaking, sneezing, and coughing. Dental adhesives are utilized for multiple clinical applications, and they can be categorized based on the clinical regimen in etch-and-rinse adhesives & self-etch adhesives. The increasing prevalence of oral diseases is a driving factor of market growth. Further, the growing cavity and tooth removal among the population is another propelling market growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing prevalence of dental caries, both among children and adults, is also helping to boost market growth. Tooth decay commonly happens among children due to their unhealthy food habits and lack of oral hygiene. Additionally, the increasing adoption of LED dental lights, which provides better visibility, is helping to drive market growth.



Key Findings



. In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.19% and market revenue of USD .78 Billion.



The formulation segment is divided into powders, creams, liquids, and others. In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.19% and market revenue of USD .78 Billion. This growth is attributed to innovations in dental laboratories. Also, the liquids are easy to use and can be mixed in the required consistency and amount for restoration of the teeth & bonding of orthodontic brackets. Moreover, paste/cream adhesives are a type of dental adhesive in which the resin is dispersed in paste or cream form.



. In 2022, the pit & fissure segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33.09% and market revenue of USD .80 Billion.



The application segment is divided into pit & fissure sealants, denture adhesives, restorative adhesives, and others. In 2022, the pit & fissure segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33.09% and market revenue of USD .80 Billion. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments. Also, the pit and fissure sealants have been installed utilising both adhesive and non-adhesive methods.



. In 2022, the dental clinic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.27% and market revenue of USD .76 Billion.



The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory centers, community healthcare, hospitals, and dental clinics. In 2022, the dental clinic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.27% and market revenue of USD .76 Billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of clinics in developing countries.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Dental Adhesives Market:



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Dental Adhesives industry, with a market share of 47.42% and a market value of around USD 1.15 Billion in 2022. North America dominates the dental adhesives market due to the high product availability, increasing prevalence of oral diseases, and rising number of cosmetic procedures. Moreover, the large patient pool with oral diseases and the rising demand for preventive dental care is expected to drive market growth.



Key players operating in the global Dental Adhesives market are:



. New World Imports

. 3M

. Ultradent Products, Inc.

. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

. Procter & Gamble Co.

. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

. Colgate-Palmolive Company

. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

. Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

. Prime Dental Manufacturing

. Den-Mat Holdings LLC.

. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Dental Adhesives market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Dental Adhesives Market by Formulation:



. Powders

. Creams

. Liquid

. Others



Global Dental Adhesives Market by Application:



. Pit & Fissure Sealants

. Denture Adhesives

. Restorative Adhesives

. Others



Global Dental Adhesives Market by End User:



. Ambulatory Centers

. Community Healthcare

. Hospitals

. Dental Clinics

About the report:



The global Dental Adhesives market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



