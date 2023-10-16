(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia and Mila bring 10G broadband to Iceland with fiber network upgrade



Nokia's multi-PON fiber broadband solution helps Mila bring new multi-gigabit services to residential and enterprise customers across Iceland.

Network upgrade represents first comprehensive multi-PON solution in Iceland.

Mila becomes first provider to deploy next-generation XGS-PON services in Iceland. Nokia solution allows Mila to seamlessly upgrade to 25G PON using its existing fiber network.

16 October, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected as the sole supplier by Mila to upgrade its fiber network to support new multi-gigabit services it plans to offer its more than 60,000 customers across Iceland. Nokia's multi-PON solution will initially be deployed in the capital city of Reykjavik before being expanded to other cities and regions.

As Iceland's leading telecommunications provider, Mila has built an extensive access network that connects nearly every company and household in the country. Currently more than 90% of the homes have access to 1Gb/s internet services. However the growth of homeworking, gaming, enterprise applications and the digital economy is pushing the need for new multi-gigabit services.

Leveraging Nokia's multi-PON fiber broadband solution, Mila will establish a future-ready network that is capable of addressing growing consumer demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services. The deployment, which includes the upgrade of existing Nokia fiber access nodes and optical line terminals, will be completed in 2024

Nokia's fiber access solution is powered by its Quillion chipset, which currently supports three generations of PON technologies including GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON. With Nokia's Quillion chipset at the heart of the solution, Mila will be able to quickly upgrade its network to the next generation PON technology when it wants to add more capacity. It will also help Mila lower its power consumption by 50% and establish a smaller carbon footprint due to energy efficiency gains that help reduce operational expenses.

Jóhanna Guðmundsdóttir, Chief Commercial Officer at Mila, said: “We're dedicated to delivering a world-class network that empowers our users with the high-speed broadband necessary to fuel their home and work applications. Leveraging Nokia's multi-gig fiber broadband solution, we're equipping our users with the essential broadband capacity they require in their daily lives, ensuring each can enjoy the ultimate connectivity experience.”

Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks, at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Mila to introduce 10G broadband to Iceland. Our multi-gig and multi-PON solution offers exceptional flexibility and scalability. Mila has ambitious goals to make multi-gig broadband a reality for its 60K+ customers, and we are honored to be a part of their journey.”

