Tehran claims Gaza might turn into ‘graveyard’ for Israeli units

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has raised concerns over the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, particularly the impact on children, and warned of a potential uncontrollable escalation if diplomatic efforts fail to halt the violence. Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for immediate measures to cease the attacks, highlighting the risk of multiple regional actors becoming involved if the situation persists. This warning echoes Iran's consistent stance over the past week regarding the conflict.



During his diplomatic tour of the region, the Iranian minister held discussions with Ismail Hanieyh, a prominent political leader of Hamas, in Qatar. At this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian called on other Islamic nations to rally in support of Palestine. He assured that Iran will remain steadfast in its efforts to curtail what it views as "war crimes" committed by Israel. Amir-Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran's unwavering commitment to the principles and values supporting the Palestinian nation.



Seeking to address the Gaza crisis, Amir-Abdollahian engaged in discussions concerning the sensitive regional situation with China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi. He appealed to China to leverage its influence in the United Nations Security Council to intervene and prevent further casualties and suffering among Gaza residents. The Iranian minister underscored the urgent need for a humanitarian corridor to alleviate the distressing humanitarian situation.





