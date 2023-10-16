Volvo Trucks Launches Volvo Connect, All-In-One Fleet Management Portal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, NC, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America announced a new comprehensive fleet management portal to access Volvo Trucks' digital services, providing fleets with near real-time data on the health and performance of trucks in operation. The new portal, Volvo Connect, provides a digital suite of state-of-the-art services, analytics, and reports that deliver fleets a range of truck data, including fuel consumption, idle time, vehicle speed, seat belt information, and location information. Volvo Connect helps companies ensure their fleet is maximizing efficiency and profitability with all trucks operating at peak performance. The announcement was made at the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) 2023 Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

“We developed Volvo Connect because customers were asking for a central portal to easily access important information about their truck,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.“Volvo Connect provides our customers with valuable data on the trucks in their fleets with a focus on operational efficiency and providing valuable information related to driver performance. Safety and sustainability are core values for Volvo Trucks and are critical in our journey toward zero emissions. We're confident Volvo Connect will be a great service for our customers on their own safety and sustainability journeys.”

Volvo Connect allows fleet managers to access the status of all Volvo trucks in their fleet that have a factory-installed 4G Telematics Gateway. The portal provides the ability to check and monitor that parameters such as maximum allowed road speed and idle shutdown are set correctly and optimized for a truck's specific transport assignment. Volvo Connect provides Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming visibility, making it easy to identify trucks that have fault events that need to be addressed, as well as any over-the-air software updates that are available to help ensure trucks are fully updated and operating at peak performance. Easy-to-read and exportable reports allow fleets to analyze trends to reveal key performance metrics so they can improve the efficiency and compliance of both the trucks and their drivers.

Remote Diagnostics allows fleets to monitor select data from each of their trucks, helping to proactively expedite repairs or maintenance when needed. Customers can see fault codes, keep the history of any ASIST cases that have been created through Remote Diagnostics monitoring, and easily view the records from the Volvo Connect portal. Maintenance and repairs can be scheduled via the ASIST service management platform when it is convenient for the driver to maximize uptime, reducing unplanned stops and keeping the trucks on the road as much as possible.

Built-in location services offer access to each vehicle's current location, as well as historical route data. The map provides detailed information including travel speed, fuel level, truck restrictions, and traffic data for the route ahead, as well as indicating nearby Volvo dealership locations if maintenance or repairs are needed.

“The Volvo Connect portal provides fleets with a deeper analysis of their truck data and not just a high-level scan,” said Magnus Gustafson, vice president of connected services, Volvo Trucks North America.“We will continuously add more features, reports, and truck insights to provide fleet managers with the information needed to make effective, data-based decisions about their fleet.”

Always moving the bar higher, Volvo Trucks was first to introduce proprietary factory-equipped telematics hardware, followed by the launch of Remote Diagnostics with remote programming capabilities. Volvo Connect is the next step in providing the access fleet managers need to confidently manage transport logistics, knowing they have full visibility into the performance of their fleet at any time.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America visit the company website .