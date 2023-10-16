G1 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations At The 2023 ASCO Quality Care Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that multiple abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium, held October 27th and 28th in Boston, MA. A copy of the posters will be made available on the G1 Therapeutics website following the presentations here .



“The important research being presented at this year's ASCO Quality Care Symposium highlights the significant burden of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression and the real-world clinical impact of treatment with trilaciclib in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer," said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of G1 Therapeutics.“Real-world evidence is essential to deepening our collective understanding of the impact of treatment on patient outcomes."

Burden of Myelosuppression in Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Receiving Chemotherapy: Retrospective Analysis of Real-World Data from Tennessee Oncology. Blakely, L.J. et al.

Abstract 364. Poster Session A, Poster Board F21.

Friday October 27: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET; 5:30 - 6:30 PM ET

Myelosuppression and Healthcare Utilization Among Patients with Chemotherapy-Treated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) with and without Trilaciclib from Community Oncology Practices. Gajra, A. et al.

Abstract 527. Poster Session B, Poster Board L2.

Saturday, October 28: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM; 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Assessment Of Hospitalizations and Cytopenia Events Among Patients with Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) Receiving Chemotherapy with Trilaciclib. Huang, H. et al.

Abstract 531. Poster Session B, Poster Board L6.

Saturday, October 28: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM; 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Patient Characteristics Associated with Myelosuppression Among Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treated with Chemotherapy in The Community Oncology Setting. Goldschmidt, J. et al.

Abstract 289. Poster Session B, Poster Board J24.

Saturday, October 28: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM; 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM ET

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @G1Therapeutics and LinkedIn

G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to our ability to deepen the understanding of the effects of treatment with trilaciclib on patient outcomes. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company's dependence on the commercial success of COSELA (trilaciclib); the development and commercialization of new drug products is highly competitive; the company's ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company's initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a commercial-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

G1 Therapeutics Contacts:

Will Roberts

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

