DUBAI HOME FESTIVAL UNVEILS ITS TOP FIVE CHANCES TO WIN WITH RAFFLES, PRIZES, REWARDS AND MORE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 October 2023: Dubai Home Festival (DHF), the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, outdoor and garden design, and home appliances, is back for its fifth inspirational edition. The annual event delivers an abundance of home decor ideas, captivating design experiences, and exceptional offers. Central to the annual DHF lineup are the much-anticipated raffles and prizes, and for this edition, a treasure trove of incredible rewards and chances to win await.

Here are the top six chances to win and be rewarded this DHF:



Dubai Home Festival 5th Anniversary Shop & WIn

The festivities kick off with a bang with the DHF 5th Anniversary Shop & Win event, running until 29 October. All it takes is a purchase of AED 1,000 from any participating home brand during the Dubai Home Festival, and you stand a chance to win an astonishing AED 100,000.



5th Anniversary Celebratory Makeovers

Don't miss out on the DHF 5th Anniversary Makeover Celebration, featuring Spend and Win offers at 5 renowned home retailers: Danube Home, Pan Home, Homes R Us, Home Box, and OC Home. Starting today until 20 October, this event promises to crown five lucky winners. Just spend AED 1,000 at any of these five participating home brands for a shot at winning a celebratory makeover worth a whopping AED 20,000.



Dubai Home Festival Makeover with Al Futtaim IKEA

This month, don't forget to explore Ikea, the go-to place for transforming your house into a cozy haven. With its unique blend of affordability, style, and sustainability, IKEA’s Spend and Win offer is not to be missed. Spend AED 300 before 29 October and you'll automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win AED 10,000 in IKEA Gift Cards at Dubai stores. Plus, enjoy a free interior design service for one room worth AED 750. This offer is exclusively for IKEA Family members and is valid for in-store purchases. Also, for Blue members, there's an incredible 25 to 50 per cent discount with an additional 5 per cent cashback on selected IKEA Family articles.



Jumbo Appliance Fest

This DHF, join the Jumbo Appliance Carnival, which runs until 30 October. It's the perfect chance to transform your home by picking up the latest in finest appliances. The electronic megastore has got incredible offers in store, including discounts starting at 25 per cent. What’s more, you could be one of five lucky winners walking away with a Samsung 85-inch Frame TV and Soundbar worth AED 80,000. To participate in the draw, purchase any item in the Large Appliance category in Jumbo’s Dubai Stores, with a minimum spend of AED 1,000 or more. Lucky shoppers can also take home gift vouchers worth AED1,000.



Win your Home Away from Home at InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City

Immerse yourself in a world of homely delights at Dubai Festival City Mall until 29 October. As you shop and explore, there's an exclusive chance to win your Home Away from Home. Simply spend AED 1,000+ at any home store in Dubai Festival City Mall during the festival, and you could be one of the five lucky winners to enjoy five luxurious nights at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.



Experience the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, interiors and appliances, taking place from 13 to 29 October. Explore the fifth edition of Dubai Home Festival, featuring unmissable offers on homeware, fresh and iconic inspiration for homes everywhere, events led by industry experts and so much more. Redecorate your living space, dabble in interior design, and get the best bargains this DHF. Keep an eye out on DubaiHomeFestivaland @StyledbyDubai on social media channels for more information.





MENAFN16102023006689014967ID1107250182