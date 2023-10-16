Kazakh FM To Meet With Josep Borrell

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Deputy Prime
Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu
will visit Luxembourg on October 23, 2023, Trend reports.
"The head of the foreign policy department of Kazakhstan will
take part in the Ministerial meeting Central Asia - EU and the 20th
anniversary meeting of the Cooperation Council Kazakhstan-EU," he
said.
According to him, during the visit, bilateral meetings are also
scheduled with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign
Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as the foreign
ministers of a number of European countries.
