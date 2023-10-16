King Of Sweden Receives Ambassador Of Azerbaijan


10/16/2023 9:17:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf received Azerbaijani Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov, the Azerbaijani diplomat said, Trend reports.

"I had the honor to be received by Their Majesties the King and Queen, Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Princess and Prince at the Royal Palace," said Ahmadov on X.

The ambassador also noted that during the meeting he informed the king about the developing Azerbaijani-Swedish relations.

MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107250173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search