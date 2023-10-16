King Of Sweden Receives Ambassador Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf received Azerbaijani Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov, the Azerbaijani diplomat said, Trend reports.

"I had the honor to be received by Their Majesties the King and Queen, Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Princess and Prince at the Royal Palace," said Ahmadov on X.

The ambassador also noted that during the meeting he informed the king about the developing Azerbaijani-Swedish relations.