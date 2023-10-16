King Of Sweden Receives Ambassador Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. King of Sweden
Carl XVI Gustaf received Azerbaijani Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov, the
Azerbaijani diplomat said, Trend reports.
"I had the honor to be received by Their Majesties the King and
Queen, Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Princess and Prince at the
Royal Palace," said Ahmadov on X.
The ambassador also noted that during the meeting he informed
the king about the developing Azerbaijani-Swedish relations.
