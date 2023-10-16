Accessbank Disclosed Its Financial Statements For QIII, 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
“AccessBank”, a leader in micro, small and medium enterprises
market, announced its financial results for QIII, 2023.
For more detailed information, please follow the link:
The Bank demonstrated dynamic growth across all key indicators
during QIII, 2023 and maintained its leadership position in
business financing. As compared to the same period of the last
year:
Loan portfolio increased by 29.7%, and reached AZN 992. 75.8% of loan portfolio is business loans. Business portfolio
increased by 22.8% or by AZN 139.
Profit indicators of AccessBank also demonstrated dynamic
growth. Thus, as compared to the same period of the last year:
Interest income increased by 41.6% and reached AZN 142M. Net
interest income increased by 55.2% and reached AZN 88. Non-interest income increased by 57.2% and reached AZN
13 Net operational profit increased by 3.1 times and reached AZN
40. Net profit increased by 5.6 times as compared to the results of
the relevant period of 2022 and reached AZN 29.
Total assets of the Bank increased by 32.5% as compared to the
same period of the last year and exceeded AZN 1.4B by the end of
the reporting period.
At the same time, liquid assets of the Bank is AZN 331,
which is 23.7% of total assets. Deposit portfolio increased by 27.8%, and is amounted to AZN
1025. Term deposits of population increased by 22.7% and reached AZN
680. This is one of the main indicators of high trust in
AccessBank among the population.
Capital buffer of AccessBank has also increased. Aggregate
capital size increased by 52.4% or by AZN 46M compared to the
corresponding period of last year and reached AZN 133, that is
2.7 times higher than the minimum standard required by CBAR
The Bank's activity network consists of 32 branches, 14 of which
are in Baku and 18 in regions with digital services provided to
customers.
