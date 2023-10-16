Accessbank Disclosed Its Financial Statements For QIII, 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) “AccessBank”, a leader in micro, small and medium enterprises market, announced its financial results for QIII, 2023.

The Bank demonstrated dynamic growth across all key indicators during QIII, 2023 and maintained its leadership position in business financing. As compared to the same period of the last year:



Loan portfolio increased by 29.7%, and reached AZN 992. 75.8% of loan portfolio is business loans. Business portfolio increased by 22.8% or by AZN 139.

Profit indicators of AccessBank also demonstrated dynamic growth. Thus, as compared to the same period of the last year:



Interest income increased by 41.6% and reached AZN 142M. Net interest income increased by 55.2% and reached AZN 88.

Non-interest income increased by 57.2% and reached AZN 13

Net operational profit increased by 3.1 times and reached AZN 40. Net profit increased by 5.6 times as compared to the results of the relevant period of 2022 and reached AZN 29.

Total assets of the Bank increased by 32.5% as compared to the same period of the last year and exceeded AZN 1.4B by the end of the reporting period.



At the same time, liquid assets of the Bank is AZN 331, which is 23.7% of total assets.

Deposit portfolio increased by 27.8%, and is amounted to AZN 1025. Term deposits of population increased by 22.7% and reached AZN 680. This is one of the main indicators of high trust in AccessBank among the population.

Capital buffer of AccessBank has also increased. Aggregate capital size increased by 52.4% or by AZN 46M compared to the corresponding period of last year and reached AZN 133, that is 2.7 times higher than the minimum standard required by CBAR

The Bank's activity network consists of 32 branches, 14 of which are in Baku and 18 in regions with digital services provided to customers.