Minister Nikol Pashinyan has embarked on a visit to France,
Trend reports.
During his visit, Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the
European Parliament on October 17.
No information has yet been provided regarding his meeting with
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Armenia and France have previously used such meetings to prepare
for provocations against Azerbaijan. Lately, their joint
"initiatives" have been gaining momentum.
On October 11, 2023, at the initiative of France, a group of
states issued a joint statement against Azerbaijan at the UN Human
Rights Council. France is attempting to establish imperialist
hegemony and create a neocolony in the South Caucasus, similar to
Armenia. While France previously held a pro-Armenian position
discreetly, it's now doing so openly.
On October 13, Pashinyan refused to attend the meeting of the
Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States
(CIS) in Bishkek. This also indicates that Armenia's political
leadership is evidently receiving instructions from France.
Pashinyan, who couldn't find time to come to Bishkek,
acknowledged that without a patron, he cannot directly participate
in negotiations with Azerbaijan because, as a state, they continue
to serve as a tool for someone else's interests. The actions of
Armenia's authorities, in turn, are aimed at undermining the peace
process.
