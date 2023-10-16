Nar Offers Special Discount For New Subscribers: FULL 6 For Half Price!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Now new subscribers can get FULL 6, one of most popular plans
offered by Nar, for half price. You can get a 50% discount just by
paying the subscription fee of 6 months when joining the tariff
plan for 1 year.
Also, those who prefer to subscribe for 3 and 6 months will take
advantage of the discount and save 30% and 40%, respectively on
their intended expenses.
The special discounted FULL 6 tariff offers subscribers 120
minutes of call, 600 MB of internet and additionally 1GB of
internet traffic for social networking. To join the tariff, simply
get a new number at the sales and service points of Nar.
The balance of the bonuses provided within the discounted FULL 6
tariff, as in all other FULL tariffs, is carried forward to the
following months. More information about FULL 6 is available at
nar/full-6/
Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2
million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years.
Committed to its customer-centric strategy,“Nar” delivers
excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable
price.
