Nar Offers Special Discount For New Subscribers: FULL 6 For Half Price!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Now new subscribers can get FULL 6, one of most popular plans offered by Nar, for half price. You can get a 50% discount just by paying the subscription fee of 6 months when joining the tariff plan for 1 year.

Also, those who prefer to subscribe for 3 and 6 months will take advantage of the discount and save 30% and 40%, respectively on their intended expenses.

The special discounted FULL 6 tariff offers subscribers 120 minutes of call, 600 MB of internet and additionally 1GB of internet traffic for social networking. To join the tariff, simply get a new number at the sales and service points of Nar.

The balance of the bonuses provided within the discounted FULL 6 tariff, as in all other FULL tariffs, is carried forward to the following months. More information about FULL 6 is available at nar/full-6/

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy,“Nar” delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.

