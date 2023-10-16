Fifty Houses, Apartments Damaged In Russian Strike On Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Myrhorod, Poltava region, 50 private houses and apartments were damaged by Russian shelling last night.
"I am in Myrhorod. All the necessary services work at the scene. Three commissions have been created to examine the damaged property. As of now, we know about 50 damaged private houses and apartments," Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin posted on Telegram .
It is noted that the injured people are in moderate condition.
As reported, the enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and UAVs last night. Missile fragments damaged houses. According to preliminary information, three people, including a ten-year-old child, were injured.
