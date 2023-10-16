Head Of OSCE Confident Of Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bujar Osmani, the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, expressed confidence that Ukraine will win the aggressive war unleashed against it by Russia.



The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that he also reaffirmed unwavering support for the brave people of Ukraine - that our courage, our dedication deserves support and respect. He also added that he is inspired by our example and is confident that we will win and Ukraine will win.

As the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Osmani called on the Russian Federation to "end the war and withdraw from Ukraine, and to return to the principles and values of the OSCE and return to peace".