Energy Ministry: No Power Supply Limits In Effect Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There has been no need to introduce power outage schedules across Ukraine so far. Power supply limits can be put into effect in case of Russian attacks, adverse weather, or technical failures.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Currently, power supply limits are not expected to be put into effect in any region of the country. They are possible only in case of massive enemy attacks, resulting in the damage to power equipment, as well as technical failures and adverse weather,” the report states.

According to the ministry, Ukraine's electricity production volumes are currently enough to meet the consumer needs.