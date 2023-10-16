State Tourism Agency Organises Press Tour To Sugovushan Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Tourism Agency has organized a press tour of the newly
built recreation park in Sugovushan village of Tartar district.
About 40 representatives of Azerbaijani media are participating in
the mediation, Azernews reports.
Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova
informed the media representatives that the park was built around
the Sugovushan reservoir in the 1970s on the initiative of national
leader Heydar Aliyev, and pedestrian paths were laid for effective
organization of leisure time for the population, where seats, chat
rooms, a playground for children, and sports facilities were
installed along the coast.
Also in the 7.5-hectare park a tourist information center, a
cafe, a floating pier, and a car park for vehicles serving tourists
have been created. Large-scale landscaping works have been carried
out here, and about 5 thousand trees and bushes have been
planted.
Azada Huseynova noted that the second stage of the process of
creating tourist infrastructure in Sugovushan envisages the
construction of a new bridge, an adaptation of the historical
bridge, the existing Flag Square to the park, as well as
large-scale landscaping works.
It should be noted that the foundation of Sugovushan Recreation
Park was laid on 20 March 2022 with the participation of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva.
On 15 October, during his visit to Tartar district, President
Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation park in
Sugovushan settlement, and got acquainted with the created tourist
infrastructure and improvement works.
MENAFN16102023000195011045ID1107250163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.