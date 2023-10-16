Agriculture & Food Science Faculty Established In ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In cooperation with FAO, the opening of the Faculty of
Agriculture and Food Science at ADA University and World Food Day
was marked, Azernews reports.
The Partnership and Coordination Office of the UN Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, in cooperation with
ADA University, celebrated the opening of the Faculty of
Agriculture and Food Science and World Food Day.
The event held on October 16 was attended by representatives of
the ministry and state institutions, university student-teachers,
representatives of international organizations, and people
registered for the event.
At the exhibition organized within the framework of the event,
the tasting and presentation of the food products of the "Taste of
the Homeland" brand, which was created with the support of FAO,
including the products of about 10 companies, the companies
represented by the participants of the certificate program of the
Italy-Azerbaijan University project, Italian brands, and FAO took
place. Product presentation is an example that food is more than
just a daily requirement, everyone working in agricultural
production has a role in food security, and they are food heroes as
individuals. FAO's role in this field is aimed at making the daily
agricultural work done by those heroes more efficient and further
increasing its role in food security and security.
At the event, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev made an
opening speech and said that agriculture is one of the most
important sectors of Azerbaijan's economy. This field is not only
about the production of food products. Agriculture ensures the
country's food security.
"Our goal in establishing this faculty is to train competitive
personnel in the agricultural field, prepare professionals who can
bring scientific and technical progress and innovation," the Rector
added to his speech.
The Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov emphasized in his
speech that the establishment of the Faculty of Agriculture and
Food Science will create a foundation for the application of
different experiences and comparative analysis.
"I am sure that the opening of the new faculty will help us to
deepen our analyses on ensuring food and food safety, efficient
management of water resources and other important areas of
agriculture, expand our scientific research potential in relevant
fields, and achieve the set goals and will make an exceptional
contribution by increasing the effectiveness of our efforts," said
Minister Majnun Mammadov.
Zakiya Mustafayeva, deputy head of the Food Safety Agency, said
in her speech that today's climate changes, changing consumer
habits, reduction of water resources, scientific and technical
innovations, new food sources and production processes are among
the serious challenges ahead in ensuring food and food safety. This
taking adequate measures against challenges is possible only with
the personnel potential with high indicators. In this regard, Z.
Mustafayeva called the creation of the Faculty of Agriculture and
Food Sciences at ADA University a commendable event. The Deputy
Chairman of the Agency assessed this step as an unparalleled
contribution to the agriculture and food system of Azerbaijan, and
in order to effectively establish the work of the faculty, it is
necessary to prepare educational programs, exchange mutual
knowledge and experience, involve students in scientific research
and experience programs, scientific research works, joint projects
and noted that AQTA is ready to cooperate with ADA University in
organizing events.
Nasar Hayat, representative of FAO in Azerbaijan, spoke about
the global factors affecting sustainable agriculture, water and
food security, and emphasized the importance of proper use of water
to protect our future. In addition, congratulating the
International Rural Women's Day celebrated by the UN on October 15,
he said,
"When rural women have fair access to resources and education,
they become powerful agents of change." In the end, he
congratulated everyone on the joint celebration of World Food Day,
the opening of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science, and the
International Day of Rural Women. At the end of the speech, the
Director General of FAO Dr. Gu Dong Yu's video appeal was
published.
After the speech of the Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr.
Claudio Taffuri, and the video address of the Rector of the
University of Bologna, Mr. Giovanni Molari, Dean of the Faculty of
Agriculture and Food Science, Matteo Vittuari, informed about the
faculty. In his speech, the dean touched upon a number of issues
related to bachelor's and master's degrees to be taught from
2024.
Specialists representing the state agency, international
organization and ministry operating in the relevant direction
talked about the mechanisms of measuring food loss and waste, and
the measures implemented to reduce their impact.
The event continued with a seminar.
It should be noted that October 16 is the FAO World Food Day,
focusing the world's attention on food safety and sustainable food
development. The theme for 2023 is "Water is life, Water is
food".
In addition, let's note that the Faculty of Agriculture and Food
Science was founded as a result of cooperation with the University
of Bologna within the initiative of Italy-Azerbaijan University.
Undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in the field are
offered through this faculty.
The bachelor's and master's degrees, which will be opened in
2024, will be taught at the Baku campus of ADA University, regional
centers in Gazakh and Ganja.
