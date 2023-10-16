Biden expressed his stance against Israeli occupation in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, United States President Joe Biden expressed his stance against any extended Israeli occupation of Gaza. He emphasized his belief that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) undertaking a mission to root out extremists is a necessary step to safeguard Israel. While Biden stands ready to furnish Israel with all necessary resources for their operations against Hamas militants in Gaza, he clarified that the involvement of American troops in combat operations is not anticipated.



During the interview with CBS 60 Minutes, Biden lauded the formidable capabilities of the Israeli military, affirming the United State commitment to provide full support. He stated, "Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we're gonna provide them everything they need." Meanwhile, the IDF announced its readiness for a substantial ground operation, involving a coordinated assault from air, sea, and land in Gaza.



Biden underscored his hope that Israel would make every effort to prevent harm to innocent civilians, emphasizing a "fundamental difference" between Israeli civilians targeted by Hamas and Palestinians affected by retaliatory airstrikes. He framed Israel's actions as a response to a group engaging in acts of barbarism comparable in consequence to the Holocaust, asserting that Israel must take measures to address the threat posed by Hamas while striving to minimize harm to non-combatants.





