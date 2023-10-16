Azerbaijan, Italy Eye Collaboration In Fields Of Food And Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Claudio Taffuri, recently
spoke at a joint event to mark the launch of ADA University School
of Agricultural and Food Sciences and World Food Day held in Baku.
During his speech, Taffuri highlighted Italy's potential to
contribute to bringing technologies in the field of food and
agriculture to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"Efforts are being made to increase collaboration between the
two countries in various fields. There are also opportunities for
cooperation in the fields of food and agriculture. The activities
of government institutions, private sectors, and civil societies
related to food safety can also play a special role in this issue,"
the ambassador noted.
According to a report from the World Economic Forum, digital
agriculture can reduce food waste throughout the supply chain. In
Italy, 4.0 technologies are already being used to support
agricultural processes. In 2019, the main digital technologies used
in the agriculture and food industry in Italy included mobile
technologies, remote sensing, distributed computing, and Artificial
Intelligence.
In addition, FAO has identified five ways in which science,
technology, and innovation can help transform the world's agrifood
systems. These include using digital applications in agrifood
systems, such as mobile phones and the internet, to access
information, inputs, markets, and finance.
Italy is well-positioned to contribute to bringing these
technologies to Azerbaijan. By providing training and ensuring
access to the newest technology, Italy can help ensure that
small-scale producers in Azerbaijan do not miss out on any advances
in this fast-evolving domain.
