Azerbaijan, Italy Eye Collaboration In Fields Of Food And Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Claudio Taffuri, recently spoke at a joint event to mark the launch of ADA University School of Agricultural and Food Sciences and World Food Day held in Baku. During his speech, Taffuri highlighted Italy's potential to contribute to bringing technologies in the field of food and agriculture to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Efforts are being made to increase collaboration between the two countries in various fields. There are also opportunities for cooperation in the fields of food and agriculture. The activities of government institutions, private sectors, and civil societies related to food safety can also play a special role in this issue," the ambassador noted.

According to a report from the World Economic Forum, digital agriculture can reduce food waste throughout the supply chain. In Italy, 4.0 technologies are already being used to support agricultural processes. In 2019, the main digital technologies used in the agriculture and food industry in Italy included mobile technologies, remote sensing, distributed computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, FAO has identified five ways in which science, technology, and innovation can help transform the world's agrifood systems. These include using digital applications in agrifood systems, such as mobile phones and the internet, to access information, inputs, markets, and finance.

Italy is well-positioned to contribute to bringing these technologies to Azerbaijan. By providing training and ensuring access to the newest technology, Italy can help ensure that small-scale producers in Azerbaijan do not miss out on any advances in this fast-evolving domain.