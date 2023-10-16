"A Whole New World" by Deloitte at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Deloitte) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 October 2023 – Deloitte dazzles on the opening day of GITEX Global 2023 with "A Whole New World" experience, showcasing groundbreaking emerging technologies and announcing key strategic collaborations. The Deloitte booth is located at Hall 3 D10, in the AI & Cloud Space of the region's leading technology event taking place 16-20 October.



Mutasem Dajani CEO, Deloitte Middle East said, “We are a global leading provider of innovative emerging technology solutions, and GITEX represents the perfect platform to showcase our capabilities, as we are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and business. We are best placed to support the public and private sectors to leverage the latest emerging technologies to expand their horizon and fulfill their potential.”



Deloitte announced today at GITEX the expansion of its strategic alliance with Palo Alto Networks to enable digital transformation initiatives in the Middle East, showcasing its unwavering commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and enabling organizations to embrace digitization securely.



The Deloitte participation at GITEX Global 2023 revolves around three overarching emerging technology themes:



Generative AI



The Deloitte Middle East AI Institute will showcase AlNair, the generative AI platform leveraging closed source and open source large language models tuned for specific industries and use cases that offer a seamless and natural conversational experience, emulating human-like interaction. The tool can be tailored to address specific organizational needs leveraging different sets of data. It can be securely installed and operationalized across a wide variety of working environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud, ensuring flexibility and control over data security.



Unlimited Reality ™



The Deloitte booth will feature a pop-up Mixed Reality experience of the new Cupra Born, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the feeling and state-of-mind for this new car. The Mixed Reality applications provide an engaging, interactive, and immersive 3D environment, enhancing product presentations and user experiences.



Additional assets in the Unlimited Reality™ category include Digital Twin experiences focused on real estate, manufacturing and automotive industries. An XR Gallery section will zoom into augmented reality and a virtual in-store solution. Visitors at the Deloitte booth will also be able to interact with Virtual Concierge, a tool powered by AI.



Sustainability



The ‘GreenLight Solution’ by Deloitte will also be showcased, an end-to-end sustainability solution providing a path to net-zero emissions through a user-friendly interface. Additionally, the ‘GreenSpace Tech’ by Deloitte connects climate technology solutions and innovators to industry stakeholders. Leveraging Deloitte's commercialization and climate knowledge, global network, and sensing tools, it facilitates the adoption and scaling of technologies that promote decarbonization and sustainability.



Also on display is an immersive metaverse for the International Renewable Energy Certificates (IREC) built as a digital replica of real-life renewable projects to help market participants, such as shareholders, investors, brokers, dealers and other, to visualize ESG disclosures and interact in a IREC marketplace backed by blockchain.



To learn more about Deloitte’s participation at GITEX Global 2023, please visit: Deloitte at GITEX Global 2023. You will be able to tune in to episode one of A Whole New World with Deloitte, a podcast covering three emerging technology themes in line with Deloitte’s participation at GITEX.







