Xcentium Announces Strategic Partnership With Kontent.Ai At Premium Level

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A modular content platform that helps organizations manage content operations at scale

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- XCentium , an award-winning full-service digital consultancy, announced that it has partnered with Kontent , first headless CMS with native AI skills.The Kontent platform empowers both marketers and developers to plan, collaborate, create, and deliver meaningful experiences across channels. As a headless, cloud-based CMS, organizations have complete control and flexibility while ensuring speed to market.“Our company's success is directly tied to the value that our solutions provide to our clients. We view MACH principles and composable architecture as the future in digital. With XCentium's reputation as a technical leader and digital solutions innovator, partnering with Kontent as a leading headless CMS is a key part of continuing to offer best-in-breed technology to our clients,” Amrit Raj, Managing Partner, XCentium."Partnering with leading Enterprise-focused full-service agencies like XCentium aligns perfectly with our mission to broaden our global network while ensuring our customers have dependable implementation partners. Our interaction with XCentium has been exceptionally productive so far, and I'm eagerly anticipating their transition to our Premium partner tier." Radka Semenysin, Senior Partner Program Manager, KontentWith Kontent and XCentium as industry leaders in composable and MACH architecture, this partnership offers enterprise technology with decades of expertise in designing high-performing digital ecosystems for businesses that want to move from legacy infrastructure to a more flexible and agile composable approach.Features of Kontent:--Cloud-based SaaS--Multi-site and omnichannel delivery--Scalable and secure--Custom workflows--Advanced asset management--Best-of-breed integrationsAbout XCentiumFounded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has built a reputation as smart, thoughtful, and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.XCentium is a full-service digital consultancy with proven expertise in eCommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services, partnering with best-in-industry technologies.XCentium is a Premium Kontent Partner, Salesforce Silver Partner, Optimizely Gold Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, and Sitecore Platinum Partner.About KontentKontent is the headless CMS that enables organizations to achieve unparalleled return on their content.In the Kontent platform, control over content underpins all operations and workflows. Content creators, enabled by native AI skills, collaborate in real time, making it easier to land on the best ideas, reduce bottlenecks, and maximize the impact of everything that's created while maximizing content velocity. Kontent is an incredibly adaptable API-first cloud-native solution, so developers can use their favorite technologies, languages, and frameworks to deliver seamless experiences that look and feel great on any channel.With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Brno, and Sydney, Kontent supports global customers including Zurich Insurance, Algolia, and Oxford University. Kontent is a Microsoft partner and MACH Alliance member, recognized by both Gartner and Forrester.

Samantha Goble

XCentium

+1 847-909-9101

email us here