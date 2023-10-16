Notegoat Now Lets Users Upload Audio, Video, And Transcripts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Feature Serves Expanding Number of Students in Hybrid Learning Environments

- Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat co-founder and CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NoteGoat, a new AI-powered note-taking tool built specifically for college students, now works with audio, video, and transcripts, in addition to live and virtual lectures. With Upload Express, students who aren't physically in the classroom-as well as those with disabilities or who require additional support-can utilize NoteGoat's full functionality, which uses optimized AI engines to provide key points and a summary of any lecture in up to 12 languages plus English.According to Best Colleges , 11.2 million students (60%) took at least one college course online in 2021, and 8.9 million (47%) are now completely virtual. Think Impact reports that 98% of universities currently offer classes online. Remote courses are not only cheaper to administer, but they provide broader access to tuition-paying students both in the United States and globally.“Higher education is still trying to navigate the hybrid model of instruction, and a lot of students continue to struggle with it,” said Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat co-founder and CEO.“We're committed to meeting students where they need to be met, whether they're in a classroom or in front of a screen or a combination of both. Everyone deserves tools to help them learn, regardless of their environment or situation.”NoteGoat, which is available with a free trial, works on a laptop, tablet or phone.Key features- AI-generated notes of all key lecture points plus a summary- Upload Express: Accepts uploads in audio, video, or transcript format- Language+: AI notes available in 12 languages plus English- Dashboard: A centralized location for all notes, organized by subject- Notifications: A reminder shortly before class to begin personal note-taking- Sharing: Notes sharing to collaborate with study groupsMore information is available at

Scott MacKenzie

Gaslight Studios

