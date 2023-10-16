Laird Thermal Systems Commits To Sustainable Principles With Sbti-Endorsed Emissions Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laird Thermal Systems announces approval of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

- Dr. Karine Brand, CEO at Laird Thermal SystemsDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Laird Thermal Systems , a global leader in thermal management solutions, is proud to announce the official approval of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) , with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. This significant achievement underscores Laird Thermal Systems' unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and responsible business practices.The SBTi approval follows a rigorous evaluation process affirming that Laird Thermal Systems' sustainability objectives align seamlessly with SBTi climate goals and best practices. The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions company's operations (scopes 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. Laird Thermal Systems commits to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and to measure and reduce its scope 3 emissions."We are thrilled to have our sustainable business targets officially recognized by SBTi," stated Dr. Karine Brand, CEO at Laird Thermal Systems. "This validation reinforces our commitment to a responsible future, and we are excited to contribute positively to our environment while driving innovation and growth within our industry."Laird Thermal Systems' SBTi journey is a testament to its ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship. With this approval, Laird Thermal Systems further solidifies its position as a forward-thinking industry leader committed to making a meaningful impact on the planet.Laird Thermal Systems has established the following sustainability strategic priorities:.Environmental Portfolio Proposition.Decarbonized & Green Business Operations.Responsible & Sustainable Partnership Ecosystem.Sustainable PrinciplesLaird Thermal Systems acknowledges that many of its key customers worldwide have also embraced SBTi-approved targets, demonstrating our joint commitment to a common sustainability goal. View our official targets and commitments on SBTi's target dashboard: .About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.About Laird Thermal SystemsLaird Thermal Systems designs, develops and manufactures thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from active thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Laird Thermal Systems is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.

