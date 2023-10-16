Fast-Track Creativity: Cascaid's AI Unleashes Rapid, On-Demand Imagery Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gone are the days of lengthy image searches. Cascaid is turning the tables on traditional stock photography with its breakthrough AI-powered platform. The demand is surging from small and mid-tier creative agencies, as Cascaid offers real-time, editable image generation, marrying speed with precision. In an industry worth over $6 billion, Cascaid's innovation is a paradigm shift for creatives.The 2022 State of DAM (Digital Asset Management) report sheds light on a critical industry pain point: marketing and creative teams spend approximately 91 hours on average each week, merely searching for the right creative assets.At Cascaid, our vision is to accelerate AI to further human creativity with a leap forward in the world of AI image generation and editing. Supernova, a growth marketing agency says,“we live and breathe innovation. Cascaid is a game-changer. It's a real-time generative AI platform that has saved us hours in our creative process, allowing us to transform ideas into full-fledged campaigns faster than ever before."“Our technology supercharges the AI inference process, with lightning-like speed compared to the current standards”, says Benjamin Tu, Co-founder & COO of Cascaid.“Try typing a text prompt and witness the magic unfold as images are generated in real time”, says Steven Lee, Co-founder & CEO of Cascaid. With Cascaid, users experience the power of generating not just one, but hundreds of images in minutes.Cascaid is the next evolution of content creation, bringing usability, efficiency and inspiration to creators, designers and dreamers. Experience the difference at Cascaid .About CascaidCascaid is the next-generation collaborative design platform which fosters seamless idea articulation. Featuring Real Time AI image crafting capabilities, it's the hub where all great ideas come to life.

