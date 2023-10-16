U.S. Conference On Poverty And Basic Needs Presents Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Journalist and on-air personality Bomani Jones is the keynote speaker for the U.S. Conference on Poverty and Basic Needs Oct. 18 - 20, 2023 in Orlando.

Key findings from The NDBN Diaper Check: Diaper Insecurity among U.S. Children and Families

National conference brings together advocates, policymakers and researchers working to end period poverty and diaper need in U.S.

- Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank NetworkORLANDO, FL, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eradicating poverty in America will lead the agenda at the U.S. Conference on Poverty and Basic Needs in Orlando, Florida, October 18-20, 2023. This is the 12th year that the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has organized the conference, which brings together advocates, practitioners, policymakers and researchers seeking to combat poverty by increasing access to neglected material basic necessities, like diapers and period products.“Research done by NDBN and others consistently shows that making sure people have basic material necessities is a win-win,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum.“When people have the things that they need to thrive, there are enormous savings in health care and gains in education and earned income. Because most government assistance programs ignore necessities like diapers and period supplies, without NDBN member basic needs banks, families would have nowhere to turn to meet those needs.”The keynote speaker for the conference is journalist and on-air personality Bomani Jones, host of the podcast“The Right Time with Bomani Jones.” During his 20-plus year career covering sports, music, culture and politics, Jones has written for a variety of media outlets ranging from Vanity Fair to GQ and co-hosted the ESPN sports television programs Highly Questionable and High Noon. Most recently, he hosted“Game Theory” with Bomani Jones on HBO.A key component of the conference has always been leaders from NDBN member organizations presenting on how they have overcome challenges and obtained results in their own communities. This year topics will include: employing automation to increase efficiency, partnering with libraries and using mobile diaper pantries to reach underserved communities. Researchers will also present findings from two large studies, The NDBN Diaper Check 2023 and The NDBN Economic Impact Study. The NDBN Diaper Check determined that 1 in 2 (47%) of young families in the U.S. cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers to keep their children clean, dry and healthy.“The conversation around basic needs has been transformed, in large part because of the work of this network. This is an incredibly exciting time for these changemakers to gather,” said NDBN Chief of Programs Susan Van Ness.“Because of the work of the National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies more people understand the variety of products people need to thrive. We are seeing pilot programs at the federal level to address diaper need and changing policy in states and school districts to act on period poverty. Our 300-plus member organizations are both providing essential goods that help people every day, and together we are leading a movement that's working toward a time when no one gets sick or misses school or work simply because they could not afford a product that most of us take for granted.”Conference sponsors include: Huggies®, U by Kotex®, First Quality and Amazon Business.About National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies:The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential...including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork, and on X/Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 130 Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies), Instagram (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

