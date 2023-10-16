TWO NEW INVENTIONS FOR HOME AND LAWN CARE LAUNCHED JUST IN TIME FOR THE SEASONAL CELEBRATIONS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the Compostable Light Klip and K-IT Drip Screw that make lawns and their owners happier than ever.

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- K-IT Products does it again with new inventions here to transform lawn care and home maintenance for the better. The creator of the industry changing K-IT products for every sprinkler system announced the launch of two first-of-their-kind products, the K-IT compostable holiday Light Klip and K-IT Drip Screw to improve the planet's future, the home care routine and make important tasks easy and seamless.Both products will make their debut at Equip Expo in Kentucky from Oct 17-20. Equip Expo is celebrating their 40th Anniversary with the 2023 Show and will focus on new experiences and new advancements, making it perfect timing for these innovative solutions.A holiday's decoration light clip that dissolves into the soilThe K-IT Light Klip is the first compostable light clip on the market that lasts as long as plastic but breaks down naturally into the soil after being used. These durable, slightly pliable green holiday light clips are as strong as plastic yet are much better for the environment. They can handle ongoing fluctuating temperatures of extreme heat and cold. After several seasons of use, any fallen clip can simply be left alone. With heat, water, dirt or soil, the clip decomposes. In active compost piles, the clips break down in just 3 to 4 weeks and 6 to 9 weeks in a landfill.Just clip-it, hang-it, light-it, compost-it, and watch it disappear.A drip screw that saves water and reduces weedsThe K-IT Drip Screw is designed to water the plant where it needs it most – at the roots – to maximize plant growth and minimize weeds. By concentrating the area of irrigation at the roots about three inches under the soil, gardeners save an average of 30 to 40% of water that would otherwise be wasted on the surface area of the soil, watering other unwanted weeds. The 9.5-inch-long K-IT Drip Screw contains a small compression tube that will hold water and liquid fertilizer, so plants and trees get everything they need to thrive or be revived if they're wilting or sick. You can use the K-IT Drip Screw individually or put several together with the compression elbows and T's fittings provided. They are easy to check to see if the water is flowing.Just stake-it, drip-it, water-it, feed-it and grow-it at a plant's roots.“We are so proud to continue designing, inventing, and offering new tools to make gardeners', landscapers' and homeowners' lives easier. We first delivered this mission with the K-IT Sprinkler system, inspired by a simple idea with my sons' Legos, and continue to grow our goals to not only enhance lawncare with seamless products, but to create products that leave the earth better than we found it,” said Kody J. Ketterling, founder of K-IT Products.The latest additions will now complete a full line of patented K-IT Products with innovations that include the K-It accessories and tools that streamline lawncare for professionals and amateur gardeners alike: KLOK-IT, K-IT Wire Connector, the fan-favorite KAP-IT and KAP-IT+, KAP-IT Plus Riser and the KAP-IT Plus Shrub Adapter, along with KLIFT-IT and the KUT-IT tool.K-IT Products are available at the most popular lawn retailers in the country, from Home Depot to mom-and-pop stores, Amazon and other online retailers.To learn more, visit K-IT Products online, check out their catalog or# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about KJ Ketterling and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or .

